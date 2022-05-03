Vaxxinity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 10th

Vaxxinity’s (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 10th. Vaxxinity had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

Shares of VAXX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,059,878.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

