VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 17,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $334.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

