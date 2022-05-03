Vectrus (VEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Vectrus has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.570-$4.930 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

