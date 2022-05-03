Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,387. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $7,362,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.