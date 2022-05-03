Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Velo3D alerts:

VLD stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Velo3D has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95.

VLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $9,991,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.