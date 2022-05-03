Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.97.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Ventas stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

