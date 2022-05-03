Vera Therapeutics (VERA) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vera Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

78.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -84.75% -40.21% Vera Therapeutics Competitors -4,335.07% -115.78% -5.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vera Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics Competitors 6206 20759 43076 860 2.54

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.40%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.83%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A -$32.61 million -1.42 Vera Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $252.18 million -1.61

Vera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.