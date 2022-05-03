Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 214.48% and a negative net margin of 345.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

