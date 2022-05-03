Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

