Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.46). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,992 shares of company stock worth $144,718. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

