Verso (NYSE:VRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Verso stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Verso has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

