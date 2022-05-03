Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 58,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.