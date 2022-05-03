Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTNR stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,193. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

