Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $261.96 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

