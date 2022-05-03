VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.