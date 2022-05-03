Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Update

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. Vicor has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

