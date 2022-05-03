Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VFF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,530. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

