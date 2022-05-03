Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.