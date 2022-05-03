Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $648.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.