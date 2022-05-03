Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 28,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

