Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

VNOM stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

