Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
