Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.