Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.