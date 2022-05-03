Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.