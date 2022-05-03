Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.