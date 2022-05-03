Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.
VSH opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.