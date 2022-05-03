Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

VSH opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

