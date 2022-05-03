Vistra Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,320,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

