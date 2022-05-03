Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Vistra stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 29,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,287. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.