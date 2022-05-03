Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Up 23.4% in April

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.
Vistra stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 29,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,287. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.
Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
