Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.68.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.00) to €13.60 ($14.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.10 ($13.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

VIVHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 89,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,214. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

