Vivendi (VIV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

4/26/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.60 ($14.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/25/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €15.10 ($15.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/25/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €16.00 ($16.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.30 ($14.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €15.10 ($15.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.10 ($13.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €14.50 ($15.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €12.80 ($13.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/10/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.30 ($14.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VIV traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.93 ($11.50). The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SE has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($17.74) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($26.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.49.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

