Vivendi (VIV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):
- 4/26/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.60 ($14.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/25/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €15.10 ($15.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/25/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €16.00 ($16.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/20/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.30 ($14.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €15.10 ($15.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.10 ($13.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €14.50 ($15.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/11/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €12.80 ($13.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/10/2022 – Vivendi was given a new €13.30 ($14.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
VIV traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.93 ($11.50). The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SE has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($17.74) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($26.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.49.
Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.