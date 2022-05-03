Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEAT. Benchmark dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

SEAT stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.