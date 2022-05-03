Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,655. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

