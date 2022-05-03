VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VivoPower International
VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.
