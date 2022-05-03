VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VVPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and the United States. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

