VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 10th

VMG Consumer Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 10th. VMG Consumer Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of VMGAU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMGAU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

