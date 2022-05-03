Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($33.68) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($44.21) to €41.50 ($43.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

