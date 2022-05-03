VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Update

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 887,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $74,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 834.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

VolitionRx stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

