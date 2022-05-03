VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of VNRX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79.
VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
