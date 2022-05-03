Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Volkswagen stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 342,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,530. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

