Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.
About Voyager Digital (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
