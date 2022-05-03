Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

