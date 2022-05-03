Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vuzix by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

