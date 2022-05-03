Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

