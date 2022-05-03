Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

