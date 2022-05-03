Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WKCMF shares. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($172.63) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($176.84) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($186.32) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $158.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.