Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 65.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 170.3% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Waitr has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.51.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.