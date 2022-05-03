Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) has been given a C$29.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.
WJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 256,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$18.73 and a 12-month high of C$29.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.36.
Wajax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
