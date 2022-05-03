Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in April

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Walmart stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

