Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,306,792 shares of company stock worth $39,976,682 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $676,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 43.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.