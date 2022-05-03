Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

WRBY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 21,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,306,792 shares of company stock worth $39,976,682 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

